‘Connections’ to benefit playwrights conference

OJAI — Ojai Playwrights Conference plans to host “Connections,” a virtual benefit featuring many artists, at 5 p.m. Saturday.



Eileen Galindo and Francis Jue

Brian Cox and Israel Lopez Reyes

The performing artists include:

— Eileen Galindo, the Oscar-nominated co-star of “Why Women Kill” and “The Letter Room.” She will share a reflection on motherhood by a stage artist, the late Diane Rodriguez.

— Francis Jue, an Obie and Lucille Lortel winner for “Yellow Face.” “Connections” organizers said he will tell a powerful story by longtime collaborator David Henry Hwang, a Tony winner and Pulitzer Prize finalist for “M. Butterfly.”

— Brian Cox and Israel Lopez Reyes. Mr. Cox, Emmy-winning actor and star of “Succession,”, and Mr. Reyes, an actor and writer, wlil perform a scene by Pulitzer Prize finalist Jon Robin Baitz.

Other artists vary from Samantha Quan of “Grey’s Anatomy” to actress and playwright Nikkole Salter.

Donors of $20 or more get a virtual ticket to the two-hour virtual show. Proceeds will benefit the Ojai Playwrights Conference. A link for the program will go to donors on Saturday morning.

For more information, go to ojaiplays.org.

— Dave Mason