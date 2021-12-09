CONNERS, Raymond Richard “Rick”

Raymond Richard “Rick” Conners, 74 of Poulsbo, Washington, passed away on November 27th, 2021 with his wife and

children at his side.

Rick was born to Frances and Ray Conners in 1947 in Los Angeles, CA. He graduated Loyola High school in 1965 and earned a degree from Loyola Marymount University. During the Vietnam War, Rick served honorably in the United States Army Reserves earning the rank of Staff Sgt. He also later served as a Reserve Sheriff Deputy.

In 1969, Rick married his best friend and one and only, Cristi. That is when the adventures began. Rick and Cristi were married 52 years. They raised their children in California, Hawaii and Oregon and retired in Washington.

Rick was Vice President of the Santa Barbara Amateur Radio Club. His call signs were WA6ZYG, AH6HZ, WA7ND, Silent key.

Rick is survived by his wife, Cristi, son, Rick Conners and husband, Yunpeng, his daughter, Sarah and husband Darrin and his daughter, Megan and husband Jeremy.

Rick is also survived by his adoring grandchildren, Emily, Samuel Aurora and Diana.

Donations would be greatly appreciated in his memory to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

An online memorial can be seen at www.poulsbomortuary.com