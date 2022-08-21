CONNOR, Wendy Ann

Wendy Ann Connor passed away on August 2, 2022 due to a short illness. She will be dearly missed by her surviving children, Amy and Cristy Connor, both of Santa Barbara, CA, as well as her four siblings, Diane Seuss, Linda Brumis, Greg and Teddy Smith all from New Hampshire, along with all her nieces and nephews.

Wendy was born on September 12, 1957 in Burlington, MA to the late Joseph and Jean Smith. Wendy prospered as a talented engineer, first starting her career in MA and then at Raytheon. Her innovative patent on radar technology is still in use today. Wendy worked as a respected member of the engineering staff for Raytheon for over 30 years, until recently retiring. She had a great intellect and a spirit for innovation.

Wendy will be remembered by her loved ones for being a great lover of animals, a wonderful cook, and a brave adventurer. She always liked to live in the moment. Her favorite pastimes included horseback riding, spending time with her animals, and traveling, especially to Maui which was one of her favorite destinations. Over the years, she always had the best trips planned for the family with an itinerary full of activities. Whether it be a week of snorkel adventures in Hawaii, sky diving for birthdays, or zip lining in Costa Rica, she really knew how to have fun.

Wendy’s great love was always for her animals. It was never a surprise when she would come home with another rescued dog in need of a loving home. She never met an animal in need that she didn’t want to save. No matter how old, how sick, or how supposedly ferocious that rescue animal was, Wendy was willing to open her home up to them. She had a special way of connecting with and healing those animals. A walk on the beach, or a walk in the woods, might mean that she rescued a pelican or even a barn owl. No creature was out of reach. Throughout her life, she cared for many pets, including her beloved horses, dogs, and turtles.

“To live in hearts we leave behind is not to die.” Wendy will live on in the hearts and minds of her beautiful daughters, and loved ones. Her bold spirit, and kindness for all of God’s creatures will not be forgotten.

A private memorial is being held Saturday, August 27th for friends and family. As a tribute to Wendy’s love for animals, we have set up a page in her honor: sbhumane.givecloud.co/fundraisers/remembering-wendy where you may donate in her name to the Santa Barbara Humane Society. Her daughters will be notified of your gift, and you may send them a message.