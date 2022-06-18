The Cabrillo High School Athletic Booster Club’s 15th annual Ed Knowles “Conq Classic” golf tournament will return today at the Mission Golf Club in Vandenberg Village.

The CHS Athletic Booster Club is dedicated to supporting all of Cabrillo’s athletic teams and sports.

More than 130 golfers will participate in the scramble-style golf tournament, which is the largest fundraising event of the year and generates over half of the club’s annual budget.

With the support of alumni, the community and businesses, the club hopes the “Conq Classic” will raise $20,000 for the next school year. These funds go directly to purchase team uniforms, athletic equipment, upgrades to athletic facilities and travel to tournaments.

“We have some incredible items that were generously donated by our sponsors this year,” said Wendy Knowles, fundraising chairwoman.

“We have a basket of 50 bottles of boutique and well-known wines, massages, gift certificates for dining, Spirit wear, and if we have a lucky hole-in-one golfer, Sunset Auto Center has donated a $25,000 prize package! The people of Lompoc have so much love for our community, we could not do this without their support. Sports are so important for our kids, especially now. It is so great to see them playing again.”

The tournament is sold out for this year, but dinner tickets for non-golfers are still available for $25. The dinner, raffle and silent auction will take place following the tournament.

For more information, contact Steve Haskinsat 805-705-3695 or Wendy Knowles at 805-448-5057.

