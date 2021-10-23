Home Local Conservative leaders visit Santa Barbara
Conservative leaders visit Santa Barbara

ARTHUR VON WIESENBERGER / NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS
Matt Schlapp, chairman of the American Conservative Union, addresses 126 students from 53 high schools in 15 states Friday during the Wendy P. McCaw Roundtable luncheon. The Young America’s Foundation event took place at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort. From 2001 to 2005, Mr. Schlapp served as President George W. Bush’s national affairs director during the re-election campaign and was previously the deputy national affairs director. (Wendy P. McCaw is co-publisher of the News-Press.)
Scott Walker, the former Wisconsin governor who today is president of Young America’s Foundation, speaks to a large audience of high school students.
