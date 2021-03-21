Consider what’s really important

You were never more excited than the day your daughter was born. You spent 10 wonderful years with her. Memories implanted in your mind forever.

And then she disappears. You fear the worst, but the worst isn’t even in your nightmares. Your daughter has become one of the nearly 10,000 people in the United States who are part of this country’s human traffic operation. She will be beaten, raped and used for prostitution. She’ll likely be hooked on drugs so she’ll obey. It’s absolutely horrible to fathom and a living hell for the child.

Her life will never be the same and probably not that long lived.

It boggles my mind that this is going on every day in 2021. And it’s a huge worldwide business. It’s the stuff horrible movies are made of, but it’s happening all around us. And 70% of the victims are women/girls.

The reason I bring this up is, we were recently overloaded about what a rough life Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were having. And this sparked my thoughts toward how so many of us complain how tough our own lives are. And you don’t have to be wealthy or of any particular race, skin color or stature. Many people do have it rough, very rough.

But a lot of people don’t, not really. We all complain nearly every day about something. It’s normal. And you hear the phrase over and over, “That’s the story of my life” as if that person is the only one who really suffers.

Lately our focus has been on the dumbest of, most outlandish and beyond-belief-stupidity over how everything has become offensive. Who are these people, and how do they have so much power and influence to affect huge companies like Disney pulling “Dumbo” and “Peter Pan” from their movie list? Cartoons and children’s books being ripped from the shelves that have nested there for decades suddenly have the plague. And the whole white privilege thing has divided the country even more.

It’s altering history. It’s brainwashing children before their brains are even dirty. You can’t say “Mom” and “Dad” anymore?

You see the trend? It’s not that subtle. It’s similar to how cattle are brought in from the pasture and maneuvered one by one into the corral where eventually they’ll be sent off to slaughter.

Such is the new American way. We’re being maneuvered and manipulated and eventually mentally slaughtered of beliefs that made this country stand out from the rest of the world.

Why are we allowing this to happen? Why are we swallowing this garbage? Who is responsible?

I was pondering that after millions of years, the evolution of the human brain really hasn’t advanced that much. Thousands of years ago — in fact all throughout history — the more cunning (not necessarily the smartest) have used fear and brainwashing to control the masses, primarily using religion as the tool. All the so-called high priests scared the you-know-what out of the simple minded and forced them to do as they were told or else. They are the perfect example of early Cancel Culture. You do as you’re told, or as in those days, you’re dead. In some cases, that’s even true today.

Another example of how we’re easily influenced is the great global straw catastrophe. The entire world plunged off the politically correct pied-piper-ledge and suddenly issuing straws had become a crime. It was huge.

Disney stopped giving straws, Starbucks, every business on the planet joined in. It was the end of the world for turtles as we knew it.

So what happened? Nothing. The hysteria passed, and the turtles are still swimming in peace completely unaware of the frenzy they created. Just a full-blown end-of-the-world hysteria now focused on cartoons.

That same hysteria swirls around the climate change “crisis.” In the 60s, we were told oil reserves would be gone in 10 years. In the 70s all the rage was we’d enter a new ice age in 10 years. In the 80s, it was acid rain and the destruction of crops in 10 years.

In the 90s, the ozone layer would be gone in 10 years. And in the 2000s the ice caps would be gone in 10 years.

None of it happened.

None of Al Gore’s sky is falling predictions occurred.

But if we listen to the likes of OAC, we are now 10 years away from the entire world ending.

In the meantime, there are thousands of children and women and even men who wake up every day realizing their loved ones don’t even know if they’re alive anymore. Their bodies are ravaged by drugs and abuse. Young girls (and boys) who should be worried about what they’re going to wear to school are instead going to be raped by dozens of strangers who couldn’t care less about who they are.

So when we think we’re having a bad day while we fret over our coffee being cold, or whether Dr. Seuss is a racist, or changing schools’ names over something someone doesn’t like about the history of this country, or cartoons have an underlying meaning, or people with whom you don’t agree should be destroyed — we need to remember what’s really important. And it’s not whether a cartoon skunk is a sexist.

Henry Schulte

The author lives in Solvang.