Constitution is being torn apart

We, the people, aren’t in charge. People around the globe are either living under their government control (China, Russia, Cuba, etc.) or learning that they must (America, Canada, Australia, etc.)

We used to be “the land of the free and the home of the brave.”

The people of all these countries listed, have been or are now becoming controlled by their governments. America’s political leaders are tearing the Constitution apart, creating health ultimatums, endangering children, endorsing riots, while condemning peaceful protests.

The BLM movement is a farce, as is defunding the police, and losing any criminal justice or consequences.

We have no southern border, no control over who enters our country and a system that is buying votes by allowing many criminal desperate illegal migrants, while at the same time flying them to blue states as they try to re-district voting areas.

The same administration, Democratic, continues to use race as the same old weapon, and white supremacy as their vanguards. Remarkably, it has been the Democrat Party that has been racist since the Civil War. \

What will it take to awaken the “woke”? It will take a long time to undo an obvious rigged election.

Randy Rosness

Solvang