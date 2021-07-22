Construction begins on sidewalk improvements on Hollister

COURTESY PHOTO

Crews began working on sidewalk improvements on Hollister Avenue Tuesday.

GOLETA AREA — The city of Santa Barbara this week began a sidewalk improvement project on the north and south sides of Hollister Avenue between Fairview Avenue and Frederick Lopez Road on Tuesday.

The project, which is just outside Goleta, is expected to last four weeks and will make necessary repairs to sidewalks and curbs along Hollister Avenue. Construction will take place Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the next four weeks.

Traffic will be maintained in both directions at all times, and traffic control will be in place. Drivers should expect some delays in the area.

Access to residences and businesses will be maintained, though temporary disruptions should be anticipated, according to a news release.

The sidewalk improvement project is primarily funded by Measure C.

— Madison Hirneisen