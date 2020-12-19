Construction to begin on Cathedral Oaks Road repair project

COURTESY PHOTO

GOLETA — The Cathedral Oaks Road settlement repair project is scheduled to begin construction on Jan. 5, providing a smoother ride for those traveling between Glen Annie and Los Carneros roads.

The project will repair the “dip” in the roadway that occurs about half-mile west of the Cathedral Oaks and Los Carneros intersection, and is expected to take approximately two weeks to complete.

Workers will inject material treatment beneath the roadway and bring elevations back to level grade. The project does not include roadway asphalt surface repairs at this time.

The roadway surface rapiers will be included in a future paving project.

Uretek USA Inc. and MNS Engineers, Inc. will be providing construction oversight for the city, and staff will be working with the contractor to minimize impacts to the public, but traffic control and flaggers will be needed during construction.

Contact City Construction Manager Julie Jang at jjang@cityofgoleta.org or at 805-690-5121 with any questions or concerns.

— Grayce McCormick