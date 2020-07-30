Construction to begin on multi-use pathway

The city of Santa Barbara celebrated the start of construction of the Las Positas and Modoc Roads Multiuse Pathway on Wednesday during a virtual groundbreaking ceremony.

As a part of the city’s Vision Zero project that considers all transportation-related deaths as unacceptable and preventable, the Las Positas and Modoc roads multi-use pathway is a 2.6-mile long transformative project that will create separation for bicyclists, runners and pedestrians from higher speed vehicle traffic along both the Las Positas and Modoc roads.

The city’s Vision Zero Strategy aims to end severe or fatal transportation-related injuries in Santa Barbara by 2030.

Besides being safer for community members, the project will also connect the beach, schools, parks and commercial centers with the community along the Pacific Coastal and Crosstown bike routes. In addition, the project incorporates stormwater safety features, new landscaping, habitat restoration, better lighting, as well as shorter crossings for pedestrians.

Two videos were shown during Wednesday’s virtual ceremony, the first featuring various community members sharing their thoughts on the new project and why it is needed in the community. The second was a pre-recorded video showing Mayor Cathy Murillo and others participating in an official groundbreaking ceremony.

The final design for the project was completed in March 2020 and Principal Engineer Ashleigh Shue said during the meeting they expect official construction to start later in August.

The public can expect construction for the project to take about 18 months depending on the weather this winter, she said.

During construction, motorists should expect extra traffic, lots of heavy construction equipment and lane closures.

More information about the project, including construction updates, can be found by visiting www.santabarbaraca.gov/gov/depts/pw/stmain/traffic/bikepath/default.asp or by contacting Supervising Transportatioin Planner Jessica Grant at 805-897-2542 or JGrant@SantaBarbaraCA.gov.

