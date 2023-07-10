Construction update

COURTESY PHOTO

Work is ongoing on a number of projects on Highway 101.

Here’s a recap of various construction updates from around the county.

The Santa Claus Lane Bikeway is temporarily open and will remain so until after Labor Day weekend. The bikeway between Carpinteria Avenue and Santa Claus Lane will then re-close for the final installation of the barrier rail. There is a temporary railing in place.

Highway speeds reduce to 55 miles per hour in construction zones.

Highway 101 improvements are underway on the San Ysidro Overcrossing in conjunction with the San Ysidro Roundabout.

The Olive Mill Roundabout construction is underway, which is expected to cause 5-10 minute delays. The majority of construction will occur between 7 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

The San Ysidro roundabout is under construction, and is also expected to result in 5-10 minute delays. The majority of construction will occur between 7 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

The following is a summary of the current and upcoming road closures.

Northbound Highway 101

– Sunday nights, 9:00 p.m. – 5:00 a.m., 1 lane: Santa Monica Rd. to Olive Mill Rd.

– July 9, 9:00 p.m. – 5:00 a.m., on-ramp at Ortega Hill Rd.

– Monday – Thursday nights, 8:00 p.m. – 5:00 a.m., 1 lane: Santa Monica Rd. to Olive Mill Rd.

– On-ramp at S. Padaro/Santa Claus Ln., closed until late August, drivers can use Via Real and the northbound on-ramp at N. Padaro Ln.

– On-ramp at San Ysidro, closed until early 2025 (for roundabout and highway work), drivers can use the northbound on-ramp at Sheffield Dr.

– Off-ramp at San Ysidro, closed until January 2024 (for roundabout and highway work), drivers can use the northbound off-ramp at Sheffield Dr.

Southbound Highway 101

– Sunday nights, 10:00 p.m. – 7:00 a.m., 1 lane: Olive Mill Rd. to Bailard Ave., on-ramps at N. Padaro Ln. and Reynolds Ave.

– July 9, 10:00 p.m. – 7:00 a.m., off-ramp at Evans Ave.

– Monday – Thursday nights, 9:00 p.m. – 7:30 a.m., 1 lane: Olive Mill Rd. to Bailard Ave., on-ramps at N. Padaro Ln. and Reynolds Ave.

– week of July 10, 9:00 p.m. – 7:30 a.m., off-ramp at Evans Ave.

Evans Ave Undercrossing

– Flaggers will direct traffic as needed while crews work on slope paving and sidewalks.

S. Jameson Ln. & Posilipo

– July 16 – 20, 7:00 p.m. – 6:00 a.m.: Flaggers will direct traffic as needed while crews pothole in preparation for upcoming bridge replacement work.

-Liam Hibbert