Construction work creates evening noise in Goleta

Old Town Goleta residents were surprised to hear noisy road work from 9 to 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The sound came from work being performed on Hollister Avenue between Orange and Pine avenues by Crown Engineering, a subcontractor for Crown Castle.

The company was working on installing an underground conduit that will feed existing vaults near their recently installed wireless small cell facility, according to the city of Goleta. An encroachment permit was issued for this work, and a contracted city inspector from Flowers & Associates was on the site, monitoring the work and traffic control throughout the night.

This encroachment permit was subject to Resolution No. 15-46, which requires that work on this portion of Hollister Avenue be performed between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. due to the heavy traffic volumes on this street and to reduce impacts to the adjacent businesses, according to Kelly Hoover, community relations manager for the city of Goleta.

“The inspector informed me that notification was provided to the adjacent businesses, and work began near Pine Avenue first to further reduce the impacts to the businesses that were still open,” Ms. Hoover told the News-Press.

While businesses line Hollister Avenue, homes are in the nearby blocks.

email: kzehnder@newspress.com