Consul general to attend Irish society’s event

SANTA BARBARA — American Irish Historical Society will host a traditional Irish Christmas evening on Dec. 5

The program will take place at the Little Town Club, 27 E. Carrillo St., Santa Barbara.

Guest of honor will be the honorable Marcella Smyth, consul general of Ireland.

The event will start with a 6 p.m. wine reception, followed at 7 with a three-course dinner including wine and ending with an 8 p.m. Christmas concert.

All of that will be followed by dessert —a Christmas yule log with champagne.

Performing will be the award-winning Santa Barbara Madrigal Singers.

Parking will be in the rear of the Little Town Club building in Lot 8 at 1019 Anacapa St. Those attending are asked to enter the club’s back entrance through a door in a tall hedge.

Everyone attending will be required to wear masks (except when eating) and show proof of a vaccine or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours.

Cost is $75. Reservations are required by Nov. 30.

For more information, contact the American Irish Historical Society at 805-965-2022 or frankmcginity@gmail.com.

— Katherine Zehnder