Contact sports still not allowed

SANTA MARIA — Santa Maria city rangers are reminding residents that competitive sports, including baseball, football and other close contact activities, are not allowed in the city’s parks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Groups are only permitted to practice with less than 10 people following safety guidelines.

Rangers say that restrictions apply to outdoor activities too.

They reiterate that social distancing cannot be maintained and spectators gathering is providing an opportunity for the virus to spread.

Any questions can be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.

— Grayce McCormcik

email: gmccormick@newspress.com