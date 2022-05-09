Contemporary take on flamenco

Siudy Garrido Flamenco Company to perform ‘Flamenco Intimo’ at Lobero Theatre

The Siudy Garrido Flamenco Company will perform June 4 at the Lobero Theatre.

Award-winning dancer Siudy Garrido is presenting her contemporary vision of an ancient form of dance with “Flamenco Intimo.”

The Siudy Garrido Flamenco Company will perform “Flamenco Intimo” at 6:30 p.m. June 4 at the Lobero Theater, 33 E. Canon Perdido St., Santa Barbara.

Described as dynamic performances with stunning costumes, “Flamenco Intimo” showcases original music by award-winning guitarist Jose Luis de la Paz. That’s in addition to acclaimed choreography and flamenco solos by the company and Siudy Garrido herself.

A total of 11 artists will take the stage during each of these three nights.

According to a news release, the performance presents emotion-fueled interpretations of song and dance while exploring a colorful range of traditional flamenco styles, such as Guajiras, Seguirillas, Alegrias and Solea.

The Siudy Garrido Flamenco Company marks the evolution of a dance company founded in 2000 in Caracas, Venezuela, and relocated in 2015 to North Miami, where it transitioned to a nonprofit and has since landed on prestigious stages around North America, including the Hollywood Bowl, Place Des Arts in Montreal, Forum Imperial in Acapulco and the Benedict Tent in Aspen, Colo.

The Lobero program will feature acclaimed artists.

Ms. Garrido is a Drama Desk outstanding choreography nominee who has been praised by fans and media around the world. She is known for her collaborations with Gustavo Dudamel and the Los Angeles Philharmonic, as well as flamenco stars Farruquito and Antonio Canales.

Mr. de la Paz is an award-winning guitarist, composer and performer, whose original compositions range from the most traditional to the most experimental forms of flamenco music.

Mr. Parrilla is an award-winning composer, musical director and flutist. Born in Jerez de la Frontera next to Cádiz, Spain in 1968, he grew up in a family of flamenco artists and musicians. He studied flute at the Jerez Conservatory and at the Madrid Music Conservatory.

He has composed, arranged and directed music for world-renowned flamenco star Joaquín Cortes. In addition, he has composed the music for productions for the Antonio Canales Company, Aída Gómez, Rafael Amargo and Farruquito, among others.

Tickets start at $61. To purchase, go to lobero.org.

