Contest for kids

Even though they are closed to the public because of COVID-19, the Goleta and Santa Ynez Valley libraries aren’t letting the pandemic prevent them from holding their annual Bookmark Design Contest this fall.

All kids 12 and younger are eligible to participate in the virtual event, which has two different themes — “Every Book Is an Adventure . . .” at the Goleta Valley Library and “A Friend Is . . .” at the Santa Ynez Valley libraries, which include Buellton, Solvang, Los Olivos and Santa Ynez.

The deadline for entries is Sept. 30. There will be boxes for submitting them outside each library during sidewalk service hours from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.





These are among the past entries in the Bookmark Design Contest, which is held annually by Goleta and Santa Ynez Valley libraries. This year’s contest will take place again despite the COVID-19 pandemic.





Entries will be considered in four age categories — age 3 and under, ages 4 to 6, ages 7 to 9 and ages 10 to 12.

Winners will be announced for both contests on Oct. 13, and their work will be shared via social media and printed for distribution in Sidewalk Service bags during the month of November.

Winners will also receive a certificate of participation and a gift card from Blenders in the Grass, which is sponsoring both contests.

“The Goleta Valley Library has been running its annual Bookmark Design Contest for many years, and staff is thrilled to be able to offer the contest this year even while the library is closed to the public. During these challenging months, it is so important for children to take time to be creative and to celebrate the themes of adventure, individuality and friendship,” said Elizabeth Saucedo, children’s librarian.

“There is a limit of one entry per participant, and entrants are encouraged to let their imagination run wild.”

Carey McKinnon, branch supervisor of the Solvang Library, said, “We love seeing the creativity and imagination of these young artists. And so do the patrons when they pick up bookmarks after the contest.”

While digging into files at the library, she found some “fun old images,” including a photo of the 2001 winners and some of the designs from 2000-2003 contests.

“The contest was instigated back then by the wonderful children’s librarian, Shirley Morrison. It was timed to be able to celebrate the winners during Children’s Book Week in November,” said Ms. McKinnon.

“Now that the Santa Ynez Valley Libraries are with the Goleta Valley Library, we are so happy to renew this lovely tradition. It is such a simple program and so delightful because children’s creativity in art is just boundless. The Friends of the Library of Santa Ynez Valley sponsored it then and still do.

“Back then, the winning designs were printed on bookbags as a fundraiser. Of course, we didn’t have a color copier, so all the designs had to be black ink which we reprinted on colored paper. It’s very different now. We ask the children to be as colorful as they like in their designs.”

