Contestants prepare to ‘Deck the Hulls’ for Parade of Lights

COURTESY PHOTO

Santa Claus leads the way on this Parade of Lights entry. This year’s parade will take place Dec. 11 in the Santa Barbara Harbor.

The 36th annual Parade of Lights will take place Dec. 11 in the Santa Barbara Harbor.

Leading up to the parade is the Winter Wonderland, which families can start visiting at noon at the City Pier in the Santa Barbara Harbor, according to a news release.

The attraction will feature holiday elves, 10 tons of snow, festive music and photos with Santa Claus.

The parade competition will start at 3:30 p.m. with the human-powered category. Standup paddlers and kayakers dressed in seasonal attire will paddle through the harbor and around Stearns Wharf.

At 5 p.m., a holiday tree lighting ceremony will take place on Stearns Wharf, next to the Sea Center.

Then, at 5:30 p.m., approximately 30 illuminated watercraft, decorated according to this year’s theme, “Deck the Hulls,” will light up the night as they make their way from Leadbetter Beach down the coast to the Cabrillo Arts Pavilion. The vessels will then come back along the coast to the wharf.

After the parade, there will be a brief fireworks show. Organizers say the best locations to see the parade and fireworks include Stearns Wharf, the breakwater, West Beach and East Beach.

Registration for the competition is now open. There’s no entry free. Participants can enter one of five categories: human-powered, power, sail, commercial fishing, or commercial/other. There will be thousands of dollars in prizes.

You can pick up an entry form in Santa Barbara at the Harbor Market, 125 Harbor Way, No. 8; or the Harbor Fuel Dock or waterfront offices, both located at 132-A Harbor Way.

Forms are also available at santabarbaraca.seamlessdocs.com/f/ywly1n2xieqh.

