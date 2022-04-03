Contradictory messages about vaccines

COURTESY IMAGE

I am confused by the different messages.

The FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention post helpful informational tools on their websites such as statistics and disclosures. However, mass media ignores the official information direct from the CDC and FDA websites when they provide the “news” and ignore public testimony from experts like Dr. Anthony Fauci and CDC Director Rochelle Walensky.

Such as what I wrote about last week where Dr. Walensky stated on CNN five months ago that COVID vaccines do not prevent one from getting COVID and they do not prevent the spread. Per the experts ,the vaccines only protect the individual by lessening the symptoms of COVID, much like NyQuil for the flu. NyQuil does not protect others, it does not prevent me from getting sick. So why are they pushing “NyQuil” on oriole and requiring proof that you took “NyQuil”?

Another thing I’m confused about is that the vaccines were given FDA emergency use authorization to “prevent” the disease and spread of COVID, but they don’t “prevent,’ which means they don’t do what they were promised to do anymore.

Per the FDA approval letter for Pfizer dated Aug. 23, 2021, “Under this license, you are authorized to manufacture the product, COVID-19 Vaccine, mRNA, which is indicated for active immunization to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in individuals 16 years of age and older.” (www.fda.gov/media/151710/download.)

“Prevention” is also in the FDA Fact Sheet posted at fda.gov, which was updated Jan. 31, 2022.

On the cover page it states, “The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to permit the emergency use of the unapproved product, Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, for active immunization to prevent COVID-19 in individuals 5 years of age and older” (www.fda.gov/media/153713/download).

The national experts, like Dr. Fauci and Dr. Walensky. have been publicly stating for almost half a year that COVID vaccines do not “prevent” COVID or the spread of COVID (m.youtube.com/watch?v=swlUv2SbmT8&feature=youtu.be).

In essence, the vaccines are “defective” for what they were authorized and need to be recalled and re-engineered so they do as they were promised to, as they were legally authorized to do, to prevent people from getting sick and prevent the spread of the virus. That is my opinion, do as you promised.

Yet the mass media, the White House keeps stating, requiring, that orioles get the vaccine knowing they are ineffective. Why does the mass media and the White House contradict the scientific data and testimonies from the national experts Drs. Fauci and Walensky?

Why is our Santa Barbara County Public Health and our local schools pushing the vaccines knowing they do not prevent COVID?

Perhaps the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department know something that Dr. Fauci and CDC Director Dr. Walensky do not know?

I for one would like to hear from our Public Health to openly discuss why the current vaccines are “essential” since they do not prevent sickness and do not prevent the spread.

Brian Campell

Santa Barbara