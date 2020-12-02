Contreras, Bejamin J. ¨Benny¨

Benny (Benjamin) J. Contreras, passed away peacefully on November 22, 2020. He spent his final hours surrounded by his family.

Benny was born to Daniel Contreras and Chela (Mercedes) Jasso Contreras on August 28, 1927, in Candelaria, Texas. His father, Daniel, died when Benny was two years old and his mother remarried Pete (Pedro) Espino Sr. Pete and Chela moved their family to Lompoc, California in 1941.

Benny was one of six siblings: Alice Calvillo, Pete Espino, Gilbert Espino, Richard Espino. Benny was preceded in death by his sister Tillie Gutierrez.

Benny proudly served his country and was honorably discharged from the Army after two years of service.

Benny returned to Lompoc after his military service and met Alice, the love of his life, who he would fondly call his “corazon” (sweetheart).

Benny and Alice married in 1949. They raised their three children with a strong sense of family. Faith and Education were also important to Benny and Alice so they made sure that their children attended the local parochial school. Benny enjoyed hunting with his sons and taking the family on vacation to Yosemite National Park. In Yosemite, he found a quiet sense of peace where he enjoyed his family away from his usual hard work routine. Benny was known for his strong work ethic and he instilled this value in his children. He enjoyed music and hosting parties along with Alice. Benny was a phenomenal cook, and his family fondly remembers the many backyard barbecues.

Benny and Alice enjoyed their trips to Hawaii and Colorado.

Benny had a long career. He worked in local oil fields in his early years. He also worked for Camp Cooke (now Vandenberg AFB) where he mastered the art of cooking. Then, for a short time, he worked for General Motors in the Los Angeles Area.

He happily returned to Lompoc and worked for Johns-Mansville Corp. (Cellite Corp) for 40 years. He became a master plumber. He also worked for Brooks Plumbing where he plumbed various buildings in the local area including local schools.

He enjoyed working in property management for many years. He had an engineer-like brain that enabled him to figure out how anything worked and how to fix it.

In his early years, Benny enjoyed participating in several organizations. He was a member of the Moose Lodge, Elks, American Legion, Johns-Manville Club and The Knights of Columbus. He was a lifetime member of The Mexican Social Organization where he was the president of the club until 2018. He volunteered his time barbecuing at fundraising events for many of these organizations.

Benny and Alice were married for 66 years until Alice’s passing in 2015. Benny was also preceded in death by his daughter-in-law, Judy Dally Contreras.

He is survived by his children: Benny Contreras Jr (Marty); Danny Contreras (Marcie) and Christina Contreras-Pfau (Michael). He is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank Dr. Cory Gusland for many years of excellent care. Thanks to the caring staff at The Lompoc Comprehensive Care Center, VNA Health, and the many caregivers that have helped during recent years. Special thanks to our dear Maria for many years of love and support to Benny and the Contreras family. Special thanks to Frank for his loving friendship, support and working side by side with Benny for so many years.

We will miss Benny’s strong will and determination.

A graveside service will be held at Lompoc Cemetery on Friday, December 4, 2020, at 11:00 AM. COVID-19 protocols will be followed. Please bring and wear masks and follow social distancing. Virtual attendance will be available through Starbuck-Lind Mortuary for those that cannot attend. You may log onto their website starbucklind.com and click on the link to Benny’s obituary.

A private family visitation will be held.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to The Alzheimer’s Association, The Parkinson’s Disease Foundation or your favorite charity.