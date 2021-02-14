Home LocalVoicesOpinions-Letters Convict Trump
by Santa Barbara News-Press Letters 0 comment
I cannot imagine anyone loyal to our Constitution and nation who thinks that there is another answer to the choice before us but to convict Donald Trump as a terrorist and insurrectionist. He is the Midas of U.S. destruction!

Luke Roberts 

UCSB

