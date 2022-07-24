COOK, Glen Sanford

Born in the family home in Santa Barbara January 16, 1925. Entered heaven’s gates welcomed by his Lord Jesus on July 1, 2022 at age 97.

At age 18, Uncle Sam called him into service in WWII. He entered the Navy and spent almost his whole term of duty from one end of the Pacific to the other end. When his tour ended, he came back home and became an upholsterer. But, he had always wanted to be a school teacher, so at the age of 34, married and with three children, he started college while working a full shift at juvenile hall. He started teaching sixth grade at Santa Barbara public schools at the age of 40 and continued

until age 65.

Glen was married to Eugenia for 73 years. They have three sons: Randy (Marilyn), Mark (Margo) and Chris; five grandchildren: Alex, Lydia (Hugo), Ranay (Travis), Cassie (John) and Andrew. They have five great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at Shoreline Community Church, 935 San Andres St. on Saturday July 30th at 2:00 p.m.