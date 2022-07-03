COOK, James Daniel

June 15, 1961 – May 6, 2022

James Daniel Cook, died May 6, 2022 from complications from surgery. He was born in Detroit, Michigan in 1961. His parents are Robert E. Cook and Iris M. Cook. His brother pre-deceased him in 1995 and his father in 2016.

He enjoyed a long career working in wealth management for Santa Barbara Bank & Trust and

Wells Fargo.

He was a wonderful human being and was so competent, capable, hard-working and most of all Kind. He always helped others in need. Jim was very active volunteering in the community. He was a passionate volunteer helping many non-profits with their auctions. In addition, he served on many boards: Santa Barbara Jaycees, Arthritis Foundation, Santa Barbara Firefighters Alliance, Profant Foundation, Emmaus of Santa Barbara and Jodi House.

He is dearly missed by his mother, his African Grey Parrot, Cisco, and many friends.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to VNA Health of Santa Barbara.

A Celebration of Life Open House is scheduled at VNA Health Community Room on Saturday, July 16th from 1-4 PM located at 509 E Montecito Street, Santa Barbara.