COOK, Joseph “Joe” Michael





Joseph “Joe” Michael Cook, 77, passed away peacefully Sunday, January 16th. Born to parents Joseph Zaragoza and Martha Cook on October 15, 1944. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather and is survived by his wife of 50 years, Mary Ellen Cook, and his four children, Michael Cook, Elizabeth Cook, Robert Cook, and Cynthia Cook and five grandchildren, Andrew Cook, Joseph Cook, Gabriel Cook, Alyssa Cook, and Malia Cook.

He served in the Navy from 1962-1964 and was honorably discharged. Joe was born and raised in Santa Barbara where he worked as a Truck Driver for more than 30 years employed with the Badastini Brothers (Santa Barbara Sand and Topsoil) and Bob’s Backhoe & Trucking Company. In the 1960s he was part of the “Chevrollers” car club and was also known as “Smoking Joe” for always puffing on his cigars.

He was loved by many for his unique personality and his straightforward humor. He loved barbecuing for family and friends, cruising around town, and classic car shows. The family thanks Dr. Sal Garfolo, The Visiting Nurses Association and the Wound Center Staff. Graveyard services are at the Santa Barbara Cemetery, Friday, January 28th, at 1:00 pm with a celebration of life to follow.–