Cookbook author chats with Chaucer’s

Chaucer’s Books is featuring Santa Barbara native and author Valerie Rice, who will speak about her book “Lush Life: Food and Drinks from the Garden.” The online event starts at 7 p.m. May 4.

Gina Tolleson, editor of Santa Barbara Magazine, will join the conversation.

“Lush Life” focuses on seasonal food in 156 recipes. Ms. Rice believes that eating and drinking in-season keeps menus less complicated and tastier.

Her motto has led her to grow as a gardener, cook and cocktail mixologist. She focuses on these skills when creating content for her EatDrinkGarden Instagram and blog.

“Lush Life” includes wine commentary by James-Beard-winner Raj Parr and a foreword by Suzanne Goin, author of Sunday Suppers at Lucques.

— Annelise Hanshaw