Cookbook author to speak at two events

Valerie Rice of Montecito will be speaking and signing her book, “Lush Life: Food & Drinks from the Garden” in person from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Field + Fort, 2580 Lillie Ave. in Summerland; and at a virtual event from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, sponsored by Chaucer’s Books. For more information, visit eat-drink-garden.com. Besides Field + Fort and Chaucer’s Books, 3321 State St. in Santa Barbara, the book is available at Tecolote Bookshop, 1470 East Valley Road in Montecito, and online at amazon.com and barnesandnoble.com.

— Marilyn McMahon