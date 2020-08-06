Home Local Cool time at the beach
Local

Cool time at the beach

by Rafael Maldonado 0 comment
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail
RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS
The August gloom didn’t deter local youths, who participated in the Junior Lifeguard camp Monday morning at Leadbetter Beach. Cool weather is expected to prevail today with a forecasted high of 71 degrees in Santa Barbara. Conditions were even colder for the Junior Lifeguards, who trained in a Pacific Ocean that was in the mid-60s on Monday and Tuesday. The cold water didn’t them or the birds.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Leave a Comment

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. Click "Accept" to agree and continue. Accept Read More