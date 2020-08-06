Cool time at the beach

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOSThe August gloom didn’t deter local youths, who participated in the Junior Lifeguard camp Monday morning at Leadbetter Beach. Cool weather is expected to prevail today with a forecasted high of 71 degrees in Santa Barbara. Conditions were even colder for the Junior Lifeguards, who trained in a Pacific Ocean that was in the mid-60s on Monday and Tuesday. The cold water didn’t them or the birds. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail Rafael Maldonado previous post SBCC promotes Perry to head softball coach next post Scholarship foundation receives four-star rating Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.