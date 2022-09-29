National Weather Service says highs will fall to the low- and mid-70s along the coast

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

The sun shines high in the sky above a driftwood creation at a beach in Summerland. Sunny skies will continue along the coast today and Friday, according to the National Weather Service

A heat wave persisted this week in Santa Barbara County and the rest of Southern California, but the National Weather Service promises cooler days ahead.

On Wednesday, highs were 81 in Goleta, 74 in Santa Maria and 91 in Santa Ynez.

The weather service predicted highs today of 78 in Santa Barbara, 79 at UCSB, 75 in Santa Maria and 86 in Santa Ynez. Lompoc is expected to be a good place to cool off, with a high of 73.

It’ll be sunny today and Friday in Santa Barbara and Goleta, but the weather service predicts fog will prevail today in Lompoc, Santa Ynez and Santa Maria, with partly cloudy conditions in all three cities on Friday.

The highs will start to fall Friday, according to the weather service: 75 in Santa Barbara, 73 at UCSB, 72 in Lompoc, 73 in Santa Maria and 82 in Santa Ynez.

Visitors enjoy a relatively empty Butterfly Beach Wednesday in Montecito. The coast offered relief from the heat, and the National Weather Service promises cooler days ahead.

On Saturday, the weather service expects partly cloudy conditions nearly everywhere in Santa Barbara County, but the area will be cooler. Projected highs are 73 in Santa Barbara, 71 at UCSB, 72 in Lompoc, 71 in Santa Maria and 79 in Santa Ynez.

The weather service said Sunday’s highs will be 74 in Santa Barbara,72 at UCSB, 71 in Lompoc, 71 in Santa Maria and 81 in Santa Ynez. Partly cloudy conditions are expected to remain.

Things will warm up a bit on Monday, with projected highs of 77 in Santa Barbara and 83 in Santa Ynez. Santa Maria and Lompoc will remain in the low 70s for their highs.

One consistent hotspot has been Cuyama, which is expected to continue to have highs in the 80s and nothing but sunshine today and throughout the weekend.

email: dmason@newspress.com