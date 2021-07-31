COOPER, Don L.

Don L. Cooper was born December 27, 1938 in San Jose, CA to Helen and George Cooper, as one of seven children, he passed away peacefully following a brief illness on July 15, 2021 in Santa Barbara, CA. Don was a very proud father of his sons Greg Cooper (Registered Nurse) and Scott Cooper (co-owner of the family business with him). Additionally, Don was a proud veteran of the U.S. Armed Forces, splitting his military career between the U.S. Air Force and the U.S. Navy. Don had many interests, including: aviation, classic cars and motorcycles, world history, and was a collector of rare and antique books. Don worked in the early days of the personal computer boom in Silicon Valley as a marketing manager with Intel, before becoming a small business owner in 1985 when he purchased Ditec Mfg. in Santa Barbara (now located in Carpinteria, CA), and was the president of Ditec until his passing. Don was extremely proud to be a small business owner on the Central Coast. Don was preceded in death by his wife Diane in 1977, and his siblings George, Gilbert, Elise and Greg. Don is survived by his remaining siblings Caroline and Charlene, his sons Greg and Scott, and numerous nephews and nieces. Services will be held Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at 10:30 am at Santa Barbara Cemetery, with a celebration of his life to follow at the family home in Santa Barbara.