Coping with anxiety is easier than you think

A little worry is good because it causes you to make alternate plans. Excessive worry, however, will paralyze you and keep you from enjoying life.

Anxiety can range from feelings of mild nervousness to intense panic attacks. A panic attack can last between three seconds and thirty minutes, but if you’re having one, it can seem like an eternity.

Writing down your fears and creating a hierarchy (from the greatest to the least) can be helpful to control anxiety. For example, if your ultimate fear is death by falling, the next could be public humiliation, losing your balance, or even something as simple as driving.

Keeping a record of your feelings while you heal your anxiety will also aid you in overcoming your fears. Writing down how you progress will support your growth. Take notes about where the feelings are in your body, how often you feel them, and what they are saying to you. After a few days, you will see a pattern, which could help you.

Another good technique is to use progressive relaxation, where you relax your body from your head to your toes. Combined with slow, deep breathing, this can keep panic at bay and allow you to face your fears.

Keeping your focus on the area of your body where the feelings of anxiety come from can help them dissipate. Your mind will wander from the point of focus, but just bring your attention back to that place where you physically feel anxious. I have used this technique many times, and it usually works within 10 minutes.

Reading about anxiety can help, but it can also give you too much information. Select your books and materials carefully, and if you become anxious when reading, it could be a sign that you don’t have the right book yet. I actually like “Overcoming Anxiety for Dummies.” Good techniques delivered gently.

If your anxiety is acute and serious, I recommend seeing a board-certified psychiatrist. You could have generalized anxiety disorder or acute anxiety disorder, both of which are treatable with different medications and psychotherapy.

One of the most used medications in treating short-term anxiety, as well as GAD, are the benzodiazepines, such as Xanax or Valium. These must be prescribed by a medical doctor, who will want to follow up with you to see how the medication is working and if there are any side effects. These medications can be habit-forming, so don’t just pop a pill at the first rush of an anxious feeling.

Anxiety can be debilitating. If this is something you deal with, get some help now. This is a serious condition, and you need to take the steps necessary to find the calm inside of you once again.

By taking control of your life, you can reduce your symptoms, enjoy your time, and actually feel relaxed.

The thing I hear most often from patients who finally begin treatment after years of dealing with this horrible feeling is, “Why did I wait so long?”

Barton Goldsmith, Ph.D., is an award-winning psychotherapist and humanitarian. He is also a columnist, the author of eight books and a blogger for PsychologyToday.com with more than 28 million readers. He is available for video consults worldwide. Reach him at barton@bartongoldsmith.com. His column appears Sundays and Tuesdays in the News-Press.