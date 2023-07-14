Coral Casino partners with Chef Thomas Keller

Michelin Star chef to oversee efforts to improve club’s restaurant

DEBORAH JONES PHOTO

Michelin Star Chef Thomas Keller has won honors such as the James Beard Foundation Award.

The Coral Casino Beach and Cabana Club in Montecito has brought in famous Michelin star chef Thomas Keller to oversee food and drink operations.

Mr. Keller is known for his seven Michelin star awards between country-wide restaurants and his Best Chef in America award in 1997 by the James Beard Foundation. He joins the Coral Casino to help its restaurant improvement plan.

“I’m excited to be part of the Coral Casino story,” Chef Keller said. “It’s an honor to be invited to join this legendary California destination with its rich history. We look forward to introducing our cuisine to the community and making great memories for them.”

The Michelin-grade chef is brought in by the Coral Casino with a mission to improve its food and restaurant.

“Thomas Keller is a pivotal restauranteur in the American cuisine,” said William Tomicki, a local food writer and publisher of Santa Barbara-based Entree Magazine.

“I think we’re very lucky to have his influence coming to Santa Barbara,” Mr. Tomicki told the News-Press Thursday.

NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO

The Coral Casino plans to reopen its Tydes restaurant to the public at large.

Chef Keller comes into Coral Casino as it plans to open its Tydes restaurant to the wider public.

What is not clear is the exact role Chef Keller will play at the Coral Casino. “It remains to be seen how much we’re going to be seeing of Thomas Keller, and how much of his influence will be felt here,” said Mr. Tomicki. “I don’t think he’ll be cooking in the kitchen. I think he’ll train the staff.”

The Coral Casino has said it plans to “transform the Coral Café, Fins, Tydes restaurant, and La Pacifica to match the brand and inspiration of Chef Keller’s Thomas Keller Restaurant Group.”

email: lhibbert@newspress.com