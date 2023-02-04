CORBETT, Kathryn Kuykendall

Kathryn Kuykendall Corbett, a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, returned to her Heavenly Father on January, 31, 2023. She was the only child of Arnold and Velean Kuykendall and was raised in Barstow, CA. Kathy graduated from Brigham Young University, and there met her devoted husband, David Corbett. They were married for 60 years on earth and will be together for eternity. They moved to Goleta in 1969, where they raised their five children – Michelle, Mark, Kevin, Kimberly, and Jennifer. Kathy was a wonderful mother – loving, fun, creative, and kind. She adored her nine grandchildren – Samantha, Jaron, Shane, Hayden, Joshua, Taylor, Kendall, Nicole, and Kaylin.

Kathy was a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and served faithfully in the children and youth programs for many years. In their later years Kathy and her husband served in the Los Angeles Temple which was a joy to them. She is now at peace and having a wonderful reunion with her loved ones. Kathy’s memorial service will be held at the LDS chapel in Goleta (478 Cambridge Dr.) on Saturday, February 11th, at 11am.