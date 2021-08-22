Cordeiro joins FSA board

COURTESY PHOTO

Paul Cordeiro is a former superintendent of the Carpinteria Unified School District.

SANTA BARBARA — The Family Service Agency of Santa Barbara County has appointed former educator Paul Cordeiro to its board.

Mr. Cordeiro began his career as an elementary teacher in the Los Angeles Unified School District more than 30 years ago.

After earning a master’s degree from UCLA, he served as the principal of Peabody Elementary School in Santa Barbara for six years. Then he became the assistant superintendent for the Santa Barbara County Education Office.

From 2005 to 2015, Mr. Cordeiro was the superintendent of Carpinteria Unified School District and later served as the superintendent of the Newhall School. During his career, he was named Administrator of the Year five times and honored as Superintendent of the Year in 2018 by the Association of California School Administrators.

“Paul’s extensive experience in K-12 education will be a huge asset to our agency,” Lisa Brabo, FSA executive director, said in a statement. “Paul has made substantial improvements to education and positive contributions to the community. We’re very happy he’s joining our board.”

The Family Service Agency is a nonprofit social service that operates in Santa Barbara County as Santa Maria Youth and Family Center and Little House by the Park in Guadalupe. For more information on the organization, visit fsacares.org.

— Madison Hirneisen