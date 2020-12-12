CORDERO, Margaret Thersa Bilotta

Margaret Thersa Bilotta Cordero was born in Queens, New York on March 8th, 1932 and passed way peacefully in her sleep at her Santa Barbara home on November 22nd 2020, with her beloved husband (and high school sweetheart) Leonard and daughter Patti by her side. Margaret was a Wife, Mother, Aunt, Grandma and Great Grandma.

She came to Santa Barbara in 1940 via station wagon with her parents and 3 siblings when she was 8 years old – and she never left! Margaret attended Hardy Elementary school, La Cumbre Jr. High and Santa Barbara High School class of 1949. She never missed a class reunion. Once a Don always a Don. While in high school she worked at Harwins Jewelry Store and did a short stint with the SB school district cafeteria before becoming a full-time mom to her 2 children, Lenny and Patti. She was a wonderful mother, but she was best known as everyone’s Aunt Margaret.

She was the best sun worshipper ever and loved going to Hendry’s Beach with the locals. She enjoyed going to concerts in the park for music and was always the first one out on the dance floor! Fiesta was one of her favorites in Santa Barbara were she always enjoyed the parade but, don’t break the cascarones eggs in her hair, and the best was dancing away at Jill’s Place afterwards. She was a world traveler with her husband Leonard, brother Joe and his wife Peggy along with many other friends and family. Margaret was an avid bowler, she enjoyed poker night with her family and enjoyed trips to Las Vegas and Laughlin. The one thing she did consistently was camping! The whole family would go religiously every summer to Lake Nacimiento. All the Super Bowl parties and Sunday dinners with her Italian pasta which she so enjoyed cooking for everyone will be amiss without her. She never missed a birthday, anyone’s, as sending a card was her favorite part. Oh, how she enjoyed her Andre Champagne, back in the day! She loved puttering with her potted outside plants and she had over 100 of them. She loved her fire in the fireplace, all year round! She never missed a sporting event for her Grandchildren; she was their number one fan. And her highlight in the late ’50s was meeting and being photographed with Elvis Presley who told her “I like your hair” she never changed her hair style after that and wore her pony-tail proudly from then on.

Margaret is preceded in death by her parents Joseph Bilotta Sr., Margaret Renga Bilotta, sister Justine Pykor and brother Joseph Bilotta.

Margaret is survived by her husband of 68+ years Leonard Cordero, son Lenny Cordero (wife Christine) daughter Patti Sell, brother Bob Bilotta, grandchildren: Ashleigh (fiancé Lance), Justin, Zachary, Cody (fiancé Jessica) great-grandchildren: Cooper and Carter and grand-dog: Fresita. There are also numerous nieces, nephews and loads of cousins.

Until we can celebrate Margaret’s life together – feel free to pour yourself your favorite beverage, go outside in the sunshine, hoist said drink and DANCE! Margaret will be beside you smiling and dancing! No services are planned at this time.