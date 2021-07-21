‘Cork and Fork Radio 805’ plans Fiesta-themed show



DAVE MASON/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

The Spirit and Junior Spirit of Fiesta, aka Ysabella Yturralde and Savannah Hoover, will dance during “Cork and Fork Radio 805 with Drew Wakefield” on July 30.

SANTA BARBARA — The Spirit of Fiesta and Junior Spirit of Fiesta will dance during the “Cork And Fork Radio 805 with Drew Wakefield,” airing live July 30 at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, Chomp on the Rocks and Salty at the Beach.

The location is 113 Harbor Way.

The seating opens at 11:30 a.m., and the show will start at 12:05 p.m. It will air live on KZSB AM 1290, the News-Press radio station. The show will also stream at am1290kzsb.com.

In addition to the Spirit and Junior Spirit, aka Ysabella Yturralde and Savannah Hoover respectively, the Old Spanish Days-themed show will feature La Presidenta Stephanie Petlow.

To RSVP for table seating, call Aaron Peterson at 805-689-4612.

— Dave Mason