CORNFIELD, William B.

William B. “Bill” Cornfield, a Montecito resident, gallery owner, and community benefactor since 1977, passed away peacefully in his home on September 9, 2022. He was 95.

He is survived by his nephews, Michael Cornfield of Arlington, VA and John Cornfield of Scottsdale, AZ. There will be no funeral, as he wished.

In accordance with his will, the family asks that any donations in his name be made to the Santa Barbara Music Academy or the UCSB Arts and Lectures organization.