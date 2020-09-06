CORNISH, Barbara Joan (Pliha)

August 10, 1936 – August 20, 2020

Barbara was born in the Bronx, NY to Joseph Pliha and Elsie (Ulrich) Pliha. In 1944, her brother Don was born. She attended Oceanside High School. When she was 16, her family moved to California. She then attended University High School and then UCLA. At UCLA, she met Bill Cornish. They were married in 1955 and went on to have Janet, Mark and Rick. In 1966, Barbara went to Cal State Long Beach to finish her teaching degree. She taught at Fountain Valley until we moved to Goleta.

In 1968, Barbara got a teaching job at La Patera School. She taught there, then went to Isla Vista School and finally Mountain View School to teach Gate. At Isla Vista, she was a master teacher to many student teachers.

Community Service was important to Barbara. She belonged to the Children’s Creative Project, Stow House Ladies League, Goleta Valley Historical Society, the Santa Barbara Teachers’ Federal Credit Union, Institute for American Research at Goleta Depot, the Goleta Valley Old-Time Spelldown and Delta Kappa Gamma. Many times she was elected to be President or asked to serve on the Board.

Barbara and Bill were lucky to be able to travel before they had health concerns. They loved Mendocino, Kauai, and Switzerland. They traveled all over Europe, China, Australia and New Zealand. For their 50th anniversary, they took a cruise to Tahiti.

Barbara was preceded in death by her husband Bill, her son Rick, and her parents. Surviving her are her daughter, Janet, her son Mark, her brother Don (Rita), her grandson Cody (Rick’s son) and Cody’s mom Gina Bevilacqua Short.

Thanks to Lorraine Vander Ark and Sue Palmer for their countless visits with my mother through the good times and bad. You are angels!

There are no plans for a memorial service, but donations can be made to ASAP Cats in her name.