CORRAL, Eduvijes

Eduvijes Corral “Mami Vicki” passed away at the age of 89 on May 28th 2020 at 5:32am. Eduvijes, was born in Santa Barbara, Ca but was raised in Los Herrera’s, Durango Mexico.

At the age of 16 she moved back to Santa Barbara to work for a lemon packing company, in order to help provide for her family in Mexico. In 1951 she married the love of her life Cesario Corral. Together, they had 3 children Guadalupe, Mario (Marie) and Elias (Lupe). Once they had children, Eduvijes became a stay-at-home mom. Eduvijes, was nurturing and a mother figure to her 10 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Mama Vicki’s Kitchen was a safe haven for all. Were together we made many memories filled of laughter, and picked up on lessons of her traditional cooking. Our favorite memories, include our traditional tamale making and preparation for Christmas. Eduvijes “Mami Vicki,” was strongly loved by all her family and friends.

Eduvijes is survived by her siblings: Eulojio, Altagracia, Amalia, Guadalupe and Celia. ”Mami Vicki” will be forever missed in our hearts and her beautiful smile never forgotten. (Due to Covid-19 services will be private) Arrangements entrusted to Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.