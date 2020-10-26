CORRECTION

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail In the Sunday, Oct. 25 paper, the article “Three vying for Cold Spring school board” had an error. It stated Amanda Rowan and Katherine Davidson were running as write-in candidates, but neither are running. — Annelise Hanshaw 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail Annelise Hanshaw News-Press Staff Writer previous post Santa Barbara Unified school board drafts hybrid plan next post Two spots open for Buellton school board Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.