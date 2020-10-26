Home Local CORRECTION
by Annelise Hanshaw
In the Sunday, Oct. 25 paper, the article “Three vying for Cold Spring school board” had an error. It stated Amanda Rowan and Katherine Davidson were running as write-in candidates, but neither are running.

— Annelise Hanshaw

