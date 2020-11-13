CORRECTION

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail Kids Draw Architecture was created as a program of the Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara, not the American Institute of Architects Santa Barbara, which was incorrect in Wednesday’s article in the Life Section. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post Big West media pick UC Irvine over UCSB in men’s basketball next post County reports 47 new COVID-19 cases Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.