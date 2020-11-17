Correction

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail A headline in Monday’s News-Press incorrectly identified the organization that is celebrating the 100th anniversary of it’s founder. The correct organization is the Sansum Diabetes Research Institute. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post Mural at last next post UCSB Department of Religious Studies receives $1 million to establish Jain Studies chair Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.