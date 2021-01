In the Jan. 16 News-Press story on the cat Patches, it was reported that: “Her owner, Josie Gower, was killed in the tragic debris flow, and the home was destroyed. Ms. Gower’s body was never found.” However, according to Reuters, her body was found the night of the Montecito debris flow near a highway that had been hit, which was confirmed by daughter-in-law Sarah Gower in a Facebook post.