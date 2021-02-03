Home Local Correction
by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
0
In Monday’s News-Press article about Project Zero, there were two errors. Kendall Conrad designs handbags for VINCE, and prices for the Project Zero Pendants are $200 for the brass, $400 for silver and $2,500 for 14k gold. Adding coordinates is $60. 

0
