Home Local Correction
Local

Correction

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

An incorrect date appeared in Sunday’s News-Press story about the Alpha Resource Center of Santa Barbara. A virtual fundraiser will be held at 4 p.m. March 21 and will conclude the SlingShot Art Program Pop Up Art Sale, which begins today.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Leave a Comment

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. Click "Accept" to agree and continue. Accept Read More