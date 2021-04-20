Correction

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail The website for Theatre Group at SBCC was described incorrectly in Sunday’s News-Press story on a live, filmed radio play production of “The Thin Man.” The correct website is www.theatregroupsbcc.com. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post SPORTS ROUNDUP : UCSB women beat Washington State for ninth-straight tennis win next post Walter Mondale, vice president to Carter, dies Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.