In Saturday’s News-Press, it was reported that UCSB’s Brain Exercise Initiative conducts studies on the cognitive and health effects of the web-based training program. UCSB’s BEI does not conduct any research studies — instead, UCSB’s team holds virtual sessions for seniors with brain exercises to encourage and maintain brain health. In addition, Dr. Ryuta Kawashima’s and Drs. Bianca Acevedo’s and Nancy Collins’ studies are two completely separate projects.