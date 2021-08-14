Correction

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail A story, “Fitzgibbons gives COVID-19 update, discusses risk to children,” that ran in Friday’s News-Press inadvertently misidentified Brett Tande’s role at Cottage Hospital. He is the Senior Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post Double trouble next post County reports 151 cases of COVID-19, two new deaths Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.