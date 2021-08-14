Home Local Correction
A story, “Fitzgibbons gives COVID-19 update, discusses risk to children,”

that ran in Friday’s News-Press inadvertently misidentified Brett Tande’s role at Cottage Hospital. He is the Senior Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer.

