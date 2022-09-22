Correction

The lead prosecutor in the John Dungan triple murder case was Santa Barbara County Deputy District Attorney Stephen Wagner. He was inadvertently misidentified in a story in Wednesday’s News-Press.

Mr. Wagner and Deputy District Attorney Megan Chanda secured three second-degree murder convictions against Mr. Dungan, the Santa Barbara man who drove his car into oncoming traffic at speeds of almost 120 mph, hitting a Solvang woman’s car head on. The collision killed the woman and her two young children. The defendant was sentenced Monday to three consecutive 15-year-to-life terms behind bars.