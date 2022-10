COURTESY PHOTO

Dr. Richard Belkin

Because of an editing error, an incorrect photo appeared with a story on cystic fibrosis in Saturday’s News-Press. The photo should have been of Dr. Richard Belkin. Instead the photo was that of Dr. Daniel Brennan, who was misidentified in the caption as Dr. Belkin. The website version of the story was corrected Saturday morning. The correct photo of Dr. Belkin is with this correction.