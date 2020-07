NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO

Cheri Domingo and Gregory Sanchez

Cheri Domingo and Gregory Sanchez, who were killed by Joseph James DeAngelo Jr., 74, in 1981 in Goleta, appeared in a photo that ran in Monday’s and Tuesday’s News-Press. They were inadvertently misidentified in the caption in the stories about Mr. DeAngelo, known as the Golden State Killer. He pleaded guilty Monday in Sacramento County Superior Court to 13 counts of murder, burglaries, kidnappings and dozens of rapes in the 1970s and 1980s.