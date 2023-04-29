Corrections

— The Choral Society will wrap up its 75th anniversary season with a “Mozart to Modern” concert at 7 p.m. May 6 and 3 p.m. May 7 at the First Presbyterian Church of Santa Barbara, 21 E. Constance Ave. Incorrect times appeared in a story in Friday’s LIfe and the Arts section. The website version of the article was corrected Friday morning at newspress.com.

— Forest Whitaker portrays trainer Doc Broadus in “Big George Foreman: The Miraculous Story of the Once and Future Heavyweight Champion of the World.” The actor was misidentified in a story in Friday’s Life and the Arts section. The website version of the article was corrected early Friday morning at newspress.com.